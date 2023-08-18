Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Three entertaining, action-packed books from female authors

By Gill South
6 mins to read
The Albatross, Violet Kelly and the Jade Owl, and The Ghost Ship. Photos / Supplied

The Albatross, Violet Kelly and the Jade Owl, and The Ghost Ship. Photos / Supplied

The Albatross, by Nina Wan (Macmillan, $37.99)

Meet the deadpan, intelligent Primrose Li, a woman obviously in crisis. We first encounter her at a dying urban golf course in Melbourne. Why a 36-year-old mother of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener