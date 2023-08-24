Advertisement

Signs of Life review: Novel explores aftermath of Christchurch earthquakes

By Wendy Parkins
3 mins to read
Amy Head's stories never offer a pat happy ending. Photo / Supplied

At a time when “pandemic plots” are featuring more frequently in fiction, Amy Head turns to an earlier disaster, one that was local not global: the Christchurch earthquakes of 2010 and 2011. The linked stories

