Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Short cuts: Quick reviews on recent book releases

By Mark Broatch
2 mins to read
Mark Broatch gives quick reviews on new Kiwi and international titles. Photos / Supplied and Getty Images

Mark Broatch gives quick reviews on new Kiwi and international titles. Photos / Supplied and Getty Images

“Stars and planets spurred the invention of mathematics; the Moon, that of the calendar,” notes Roberto Trotta, a professor of theoretical physics. In Starborn (Basic Books), he wonders if homo sapiens’ close attention to the

Latest from The Listener