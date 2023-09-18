Advertisement

Review: Three novels of magic, dark dystopia and espionage

By Gill South
5 mins to read
The Hummingbird Effect by Kate Mildenhall; The Illusions by Liz Hyder and A Bird in Winter by Louise Doughty. Photos / Supplied

The Hummingbird Effect by Kate Mildenhall

(Simon & Schuster, $37.99)

The Hummingbird Effect by Kate Mildenhall. Photo / Supplied
Australian novelist Kate Mildenhall proves once again she’s highly adept at writing about the world to come. In her new novel, the author of the

