Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Music-loving novelist Michel Faber on the psychology and sociology behind the sounds that keep us hooked

By Nik Dirga
4 mins to read
The Clash took punk rock into the mainstream, but Michel Faber is not bound by genres. Photo / Getty Images

The Clash took punk rock into the mainstream, but Michel Faber is not bound by genres. Photo / Getty Images

Books of music criticism can be risky. There’s a fine line between thought-provoking opinions about the state of the art and sounding like the dishevelled bloke who plonks down next to you at the pub

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener