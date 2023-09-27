Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Lauren Groff’s latest novel is ultimately a meditation on solitude

By Cheryl Pearl Sucher
4 mins to read
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff. Photo / Supplied

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff. Photo / Supplied

As climate change wreaks havoc on our precious Earth, many writers have chosen to contemplate the end of days by imagining dystopian universes inhabited by sole survivors of the planet’s destruction. These futuristic quests are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener