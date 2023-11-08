Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Fear comes in many distinct flavours

By Nik Dirga
4 mins to read
Fear: An Alternative History of the World by Robert Peckham (Profile, $39.99). Photo / Getty Images

Fear: An Alternative History of the World by Robert Peckham (Profile, $39.99). Photo / Getty Images

Fear is all around us. It was a key weapon in the recent election, where hoardings on every street corner warned of the consequences of letting any of the others take power. During the Covid-19

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener