Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: John Boyne crafts engaging characters and makes astute observations

3 mins to read
Elemental series: Water, by John Boyne, is the first in a planned series of four novellas which take the elements as inspiration. Photo / Supplied

Elemental series: Water, by John Boyne, is the first in a planned series of four novellas which take the elements as inspiration. Photo / Supplied

“The first thing I do when I arrive on the island is change my name.” So says Vanessa Carvin, sloughing off her first and married name to become Willow Hale. Her next act is to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener