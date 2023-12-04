Advertisement

Review: Continuous Ferment is a heady brew of beer and social history

By Chris Moore
3 mins to read
Intricate flavour: Our relationship with beer is a complex one. Photo / Supplied

If New Zealanders could choose their titular saint of beer and brewing, Joel Polack must be a leading contender. The trader and land speculator established New Zealand’s first permanent brewery at Kororareka/Russell in 1835, importing

