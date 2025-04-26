Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Miramar surprise hideaway in imaginative retelling of Marie Curie

By Paula Morris
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Miramar is the surprise hideaway of the glowing scientist in Tracy Farr’s imaginative retelling. Photos / Supplied

Miramar is the surprise hideaway of the glowing scientist in Tracy Farr’s imaginative retelling. Photos / Supplied

In 1912, Marie Curie – the first female professor at the University of Paris, first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize, and first person to be awarded two Nobels – decided to disappear for a while. She was one of the most famous women in the world; her public

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener