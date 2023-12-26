Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Long read: The Axeman’s Carnival

17 mins to read
A long read: First chapters of award-winning NZ books to tempt more reading.

A long read: First chapters of award-winning NZ books to tempt more reading.

First chapter: The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey

Winner of the 2023 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction Ockham New Zealand Book Awards

Catherine Chidgey made history when she won her second Jann Medlicott Acorn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener