Book of the day: How To Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir by Molly Jong-Fast

By Cheryl Pearl Sucher
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Molly Jong-Fast has turned her mother into her book’s subject in the same way that her mother utilised every element of her childhood as content in her own novels. Photos / Supplied

Molly Jong-Fast, with her multi-coloured hair, chic eyeglass frames, Chinese crested dogs, urbane wit and sharp intelligence, has become an esteemed political pundit renowned for her journalistic commentary and frequent appearances on cable news networks. She is also the daughter and granddaughter of American-Jewish literary royalty.

Jong-Fast’s grandfather was Howard

