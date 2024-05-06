Advertisement
Ans Westra: Lens on a legend

By Linda Herrick
6 mins to read
This richly detailed biography is an all-encompassing overview of one of the foremost chroniclers of New Zealand life. Photo / Supplied

Would it be improper to suggest that one of the most striking images in this new biography of the legendary Ans Westra was not made by her? It’s on the book’s cover, a compelling close-up

