There will be a warmer welcome at Te Puke Toy Library from now on.

On Monday a heat pump was fitted in the Stock Rd building courtesy of Dobsons Refrigeration and Electrical.

Treasurer Ann Treadgold says it is ''such a boon to have a heat pump donated to us because that building is so cold in the winter time. It will be wonderful to be able to turn it on and warm the place up and equally in summer when it's really hot we can have cooling.''

Hāpai Mama recently started running its programmes from the building and it was during the process of talking about a move that Te Puke Community Board member Kassie Ellis visited the toy library

''When she was there she said it felt so cold and I said we were hoping to get a heat pump, but it was difficult to get funding or to find the money,'' says Anne.

The situation was made worse as the toy library's major fundraising event had to be cancelled earlier in the year.

Kassie liaised with Dobsons and they agreed to provide and install the heat pump which was done on Monday.