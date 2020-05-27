Comment

As a lifetime resident of the Te Puke district, I have been an observer of some dramatic changes in the landscape and structure of our community, but nothing has been so dramatic as this time of Covid-19.

Te Puke is our first call for our family shopping, and service for our farming business.

Buying local is No 1 for us, and always has been, and I am 100 per cent supportive of our Let's Keep it Local campaign.

I also believe that local contractors should have priority for services, construction and maintenance opportunities.

By supporting our small and not so small businesses, we are supporting our community, just as theses businesses are the first call for support, sponsorship and fundraising for our people; they are the heart of our town, not forgetting all of our volunteers and organisations who pick up the pieces for those who are finding life a challenge.

We are at a time of tremendous opportunity with outstanding growth in our kiwifruit industry and associated services, strong agricultural and other horticultural growth as well as the Rangiuru Business Park coming to fruition.

Let's just stand together, support each other as we do, and we will have a community better than ever. Te Puke will come through this tough time and will thrive.

I'd also like to acknowledge Mark Boyle of Te Puke Economic Development Group who doesn't seek the limelight, bit who is an integral part of Te Puke's stimulus for our economic growth is the deliver of our Let's Keep it Local campaign.