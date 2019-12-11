Santa has found a way of making a show-stopping entrance at each of the last two Christmas in the Park events in Te Puke.

Two years ago, at a hastily arranged event, he arrived on a fire truck. Last year he rode in on the back of a Harley Davidson.

This year? Who knows. But organisers are promising it will be equally spectacular.

Te Puke's Christmas in the Park 2019 is on Saturday at Jubilee Park.

Advertisement

Two years ago, on finding out there was no event planned, Nicole Hapi, Monique Lints and Dale Snell put together a Christmas celebration in a little over two weeks.

Last year there was more time to prepare, but there was also a sombre element to the event with Dale's daughter Hollie in hospital after being involved in a car crash in

November. There were karakia and prayers said in support of her recovery.

This year Hollie has been part of the Christmas in the Park organising committee.

''I wanted to be involved to say thank you to everyone for their support last year,'' she says.

Hollie will have the role of stage assistant, helping to co-ordinate the performances.

Christmas in the Park will include a Christmas market, food stalls and entertainment. It will start at 3pm with the entertainment - music, dance and kapa haka - starting around 4pm.

The show will be MC'd by former Te Puke High School head boy Isaac Gunson, singer Marama Rice (aka Moone) and Di Leach from Te Puke Repertory Theatre.

There will be a free barbecue and free bouncy castle. The rain date is Sunday.

Advertisement

■Those going along are asked to take a non-perishable item of food to be donated to EmpowermentNZ's foodbank.