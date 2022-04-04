Te Awamutu Chamber of Commerce Progressive Dinner coming to Te Awamutu's CBD. Photo / Kate Durie

Enjoy a three-course dinner with refreshments at our beautiful Te Awamutu eateries, showcasing the best of what Te Awamutu has on offer. Te Awamutu Chamber of Commerce

On the evening of Thursday, April 28, the Te Awamutu Chamber of Commerce will team up with a few of the local restaurants to organise a progressive dinner to show off the best of what Te Awamutu has to offer and give the ticket-holders a chance to savour delectable dishes.

At 5.30pm ticket-holders gather at 13 Roche St in the Te Awamutu CBD, at Fahrenheit Restaurant & Bar.

The a la carte restaurant offers a relaxed space to enjoy casual drinks. Guests can also sample the all-day tapas menu. The outdoor balcony allows for a charming al fresco dining experience overlooking Te Awamutu's main street with stunning views of Mt Mangatautari.

Tomato bruschetta served at Fahrenheit Restaurant & Bar. Photo / Supplied.

After an hour, the group will then make their way to Storyteller Eatery & Bar for an alternate main and drink. There, guests can enjoy fresh, seasonal, beautifully cooked food while listening to a few stories from fellow patrons.

Storyteller Eatery & Bar's Crispy 8 hour pressed pork belly, with parsnip purée. Photo / Supplied.

About 8.30pm, the group will head to the final destination, Churchills Cafe on the corner of Ohaupo Rd and Arawata St where guests can order mouth-watering desserts, flavourful cocktails or something hoppy from the Good George range.

Passionfruit Martini from Churchills Cafe. Photo / Supplied.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/te-awamutu-cbd-progressive-dinner-tickets-277173442227