New cycleway/walkway projects for both sides of the district have been given the green light. Photo / Supplied

Two key Waipā cycleways will be extended as part of the Waipā District Council's push to support more transport options.

Today's Service Delivery Committee pushed 'go' on new cycleway/walkway projects for both sides of the district, meaning consultation and design work can begin on extensions in both Cambridge and Te Awamutu/Kihikihi.

In Te Awamutu/Kihikihi, the existing cycleway on Flat Rd through to Rolleston St will be extended to connect with Kihikihi Primary School and the Kihikihi Domain.

In Cambridge, the work will see the existing two-way Hamilton Rd cycleway extended to connect to the centre of town. There is potential to go to the high-level Victoria Bridge, pending further funding.

All up, around 3km of new separated and protected cycleway across the district is now locked in.

Group manager service delivery Dawn Inglis said both projects were part of the council's wider urban mobility programme which aims to support people out of cars, and using other forms of transport. They had been signalled for some time but detailed discussions can now be had with those directly affected, she said.

"Both community boards as well as council's Urban Mobility Governance Group and Reference Group support these projects as priorities. But there is still plenty of discussions to be had around some of the detail," she said.

"We're not expecting physical works to start until late 2023, but it's fantastic to have both cycleways set into our work schedule and to see our urban mobility programme progressing."

Dawn noted the huge growth forecast for the district will mean more traffic on Waipā roads.

"Creating an urban mobility network was one of the projects most strongly supported during discussions on our 2021-31 Long Term Plan. The very consistent feedback we've had is that people want to be able to cycle more - and want their children to cycle more – but only if it's safe to do so," she said.

"We can reduce traffic congestion, meet our climate change responsibilities and provide people with a healthy and safe way to get around by thinking differently about our transport network. That's what our urban mobility programme is about."