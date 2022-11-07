Waipa Networks Trust has appointed Sarah Matthews as its new chairperson (left) and David McLean as deputy chairperson. Photo / Supplied

Waipa Networks Trust has appointed a new chairperson and deputy chairperson at its October meeting.

Each October, the trustees appoint the positions for the next 12 months and this year Sarah Matthews was chosen as the trust’s first female chairperson, and David McLean was chosen as the trust’s deputy chairperson.

Sarah, a chartered accountant and local government CFO, is a first-term trustee who has a long-standing relationship with the trust, previously serving as its secretary/treasurer for over 11 years.

She is also the chairperson of two other Waikato organisations; YWCA in Hamilton and HRT Property Holdings Trust.

David, an agribusiness client manager, is a second-term trustee who brings over 35 years of experience in the agribusiness sector to the role.

Both Sarah and David are honoured to have been selected by their fellow trustees to serve in these positions.

“I am beyond excited to serve as the trust’s chairperson and to continue working with the company to ensure a positive impact for all Waipā power consumers,” said Sarah.

Sarah also paid tribute to her predecessor, Craig Sanders, who held the chairperson position for nine years.

“Craig provided many years of stable leadership to the trust, leading the trust through many significant milestones during his tenure. I am extremely lucky to have been given the opportunity to continue this work”.

The appointment of these positions comes at an exciting time for the trust, with Waipā hosting trustees from around the Country for the 2022 Energy Trusts of New Zealand Spring Conference, at Sir Don Rowlands Centre on November 10-11.

The trust has also partnered with wholly owned subsidiary Waipa Networks Ltd to provide free Ecobulbs to local electricity consumers, and this will be taking place over the next couple of months.

The Ecobulb project will help fast-forward the district’s shift towards energy-efficient solutions. Ecobulb LED lights use up to 90 per cent less energy than their traditional counterparts and have the potential to save the average home hundreds of dollars on its electricity bill over the years.

Astonishingly, the bulbs also last up to 30 years, reducing the environmental impact and cost of replacement bulbs.