Progress results have been released for Waipā District Council, and if confirmed, the district will be welcoming a new mayor along with two new councillors to the council table and three new members to community boards.
Former Councillor Susan O'Regan has won the mayoralty, ahead of Jim Mylchreest in second place. Chris Woodhams and Bernard Westerbaan polled third and fourth respectively. It is a close race for the Cambridge and Te Awamutu – Kihikihi Community Boards.
The progress results are based upon the counting of approximately 90 per cent of returned votes. These results do not include some special votes and votes returned on the day elections closed.
Progress results are:
Mayor
Susan O'Regan – 5,541
James (Jim) Mylchreest – 4,092
Chris Woodhams – 2,530
Bernard Westerbaan - 540
"I am delighted at the result, and really honoured that the community had confidence in me," says Susan O'Regan. "I would like to thank all the voters, my family and friends."
"I will work very hard for our community, as I have done for the last six years and will continue to do so.
"I would also like to acknowledge the service that Jim Mylchreest has given to our community."
Te Awamutu Ward, votes received (3 vacancies)
Andrew Brown – 2,158
Lou Brown – 2,115
Marcus Gower – 2,065
Bernard Westerbaan – 1,163
Bernie Fynn - 615
James Parlane - 443
Pirongia – Kakepuku Ward, votes received (2 vacancies)
Clare St Pierre – 1,716
Bruce Thomas – 1,446
Corilin Steel - 889
Maungatautari Ward, votes received (1 vacancy)
Mike Montgomerie - 700
Les Bennett - 407
Māori Ward, votes received (1 vacancy)
Takena Stirling - 253
Gaylene Roberts - 133
Bill Harris - 59
Cambridge Ward, votes received (4 vacancies)
Liz Stolwyk – 3,468
Mike Pettit – 3,451
Roger Gordon – 3,294
Philip Coles – 2,771
Don Sanders – 2,162
Delwyn Smith – 1,479
Progress results have also been announced for community board elections.
Te Awamutu – Kihikihi Community Board, votes received (4 vacancies)
Ange Holt – 2,138
Jill Taylor – 1,904
Sally Whitaker – 1,525
Norris Hall – 1,469
John Wood – 1,441
Georgina Christie – 1,333
Bernard Westerbaan – 1,313
James Parlane - 541
Maungatautari Community Board, votes received (1 vacancy)
Andrew Myers - 477
Les Bennett - 369
Ruth Nicholls – 279
Kakepuku representative for Te Awamutu Community Board, votes received – ELECTED UNOPPOSED
Kane Titchener
Cambridge Community Board, votes received (4 vacancies)
Jo Davies-Colley – 2,705
Alana MacKay – 2,630
Sue Milner – 2,201
Elise Badger – 1,844
David Slone – 1,811
Krystie Brickland – 1,620
Cherie Weinberg – 1,318
Delwyn Smith – 1,302
Micah Webb – 1,123
Selina Oliver – 1,095
Waipā District Council closed the elections today with 36.24 per cent of votes returned. Preliminary results will be announced later this evening or tomorrow after the last ordinary voting papers have been received and processed. Results could change.
The official election results will be released by Thursday, October 13, once all the ordinary and special votes have been counted, and these results are final.
All updates to the results will be available at www.waipadc.govt.nz/elections.