Ōhaupō pedestrian crossing. Photo/supplied.

A change in the location of two proposed bus stops and three raised safety platforms have been included in a plan to create a signalised pedestrian crossing in Ōhaupō following feedback from the community.

Waipā District Council made changes to the initial crossing design following consultation late last year and will present these final designs to the community at an online information session next month.

The session will be held via Zoom from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 3.

Council service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis says the council was pleased with the turnout at the first community session and the amount of support for the project.

"Support for the crossing itself was unanimous, with some people expressing concerns about the speed of vehicles through town and the proposed locations of the bus stops.

"We've made some changes that we feel will address these concerns, and we're looking forward to showing everyone the finalised plans."



The proposed crossing will be built outside Windy Ridge and the Ōhaupō Store on Great South Road (State Highway 3), and plans include traffic signals, improvements to the footpath, a raised safety platform and a kerb extension on Great Burke Street.

"Some people were concerned that this work would involve the removal of parking, but I'm happy to confirm that we won't be removing any parking spaces – we'll just be formalising them by painting white lines on the road. This should make parking a bit easier, and more efficient," Dawn says.

Changes to the original plan include constructing three raised safety platforms on SH3 to slow vehicle speeds through Ōhaupō, in addition to the one already planned for Great Burke Street.

The three additional platforms will be built just north of the Café De Roadies, across the signalised crossing, and north of the intersection of Great Collins Road.

Changes also include the relocation of both bus stops to help optimise traffic movement and parking availability.

"We'd like to thank everyone who gave feedback, and we hope you can make it along to this final session so we can share the final design and answer any questions you may have.

"This is a highly anticipated crossing that will make getting around town a lot safer and easier for residents walking or biking, or children crossing the road to school."

Construction is expected to begin early next year and will take about three months. Detailed information on what to expect during construction will be available in the coming months.

Residents can join the meeting using this link: www.us02web.zoom.us/j/89472204813. A link will also be available on the council's website and Facebook page.

For more information on the project visit www.waipadc.govt.nz/ohaupocrossing.