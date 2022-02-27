Local churches are hosting a week of blessings for the community. Photo / Supplied

If there was ever a time in our town and nation's recent history to unite together in prayer, it is now.

With the impact of Covid and its ongoing restrictions, we are seeing more and more people struggling in many areas of their lives. As the local Christian churches we support as many people as we can.

Not all beliefs/religions are the same, when we are praying a blessing in the name of Jesus Christ, not all religions have the same theology; that being said, everyone is welcome.

At some of the smaller gatherings, there will be one or two people facilitating the prayer but others are welcome to pray as well.

"Our annual prayer of blessing event is yet another way that we can all stand united together," says Jamie Budd, the week of blessing co-ordinator.

With the restrictions on large gatherings, the day of blessings committee felt changes were needed to ensure we still get together in praying a blessing over our town and our people.

Usually, this event has been held on a Wednesday early in March where people have been invited to attend many types of gatherings to pray. Each year we have had seven key focused areas that we have lifted up to god in prayer.

This year, instead of praying for all seven areas in one day, we have decided to allocate one day of the week to each focused area, turning the day of blessing into a week of blessings.

Gathering times and locations are for that day and time only and we will be adhering to all Covid restrictions.

Starting on Monday, March 7, at 10am, when we will be praying for all of our volunteers and community workers, outside Kainga Aroha.

Tuesday will focus on our local and central governments, gathering outside Kainga Aroha at 10am.

On Wednesday we will be praying for our local businesses. People are encouraged to pray any time throughout the day/evening (no organised gatherings).

On Thursday we will pray for our families/whanau and caregivers. From 5.30pm to 6.30pm, people are encouraged to walk their local streets/neighbourhoods praying for families/whanau and caregivers (self-run).

Friday is praying for blessings over all our education sectors. Prayer time is any time throughout the day with no organised gatherings.

Saturday will be focused on the media, arts, culture and sports, with prayers held at 9.30am-10:30am with self-run gatherings.

Finishing on Sunday, March 13, with local Christian churches praying for each other from their own services or gathering space.

There will be opportunities to gather in smaller groups throughout the week to pray, the details of which can be found on the Day of Blessing Facebook page.

This is a valuable opportunity to stand together and pray for our town and surrounding districts.

"Join us whenever and wherever to pray, in small groups, with your family or just on your own," says Jamie.

"We believe that prayer is powerful and we want to see everyone in our town blessed in the name of Jesus."