Countdown, Te Awamutu. Photo / Kate Durie

Voting will be a little easier this year, with the introduction of new orange ballot boxes at some Waipā supermarkets throughout the 2022 local government election period.

The ballot bins will be distributed to the following six supermarkets in Waipā when voting opens on Friday, September 16:

•Countdown Te Awamutu

•Fresh Choice Te Awamutu

•Pak 'n' Save Te Awamutu

•Countdown Cambridge

•Fresh Choice Leamington

•New World Cambridge

Deputy electoral officer Jo Gread thanked the participating supermarkets.

"We're extremely grateful to the supermarkets supporting the local election ballot bins in their stores, and [which] in turn are helping to make democracy that little bit easier for our residents.

"We're hoping the bright orange bins will not only be a reminder to vote, but also a convenient drop-off point for locals as they go about their day."

Along with supermarket locations, people on the electoral roll can submit their voting papers via any NZ Post box nationwide, at either the Waipā District Council office or the external voting drop-off box at the Te Awamutu Library.

Jo recommended those casting their vote via NZ Post boxes to get their vote in early - no later than Tuesday, October 4 - to ensure their vote is received in time to be counted.

Voting papers will be distributed from Friday to those already registered on the electoral roll. Special votes can be made in person at either council office. Votes can be made as soon as you receive your voting papers.

Those contesting the Waipā District's mayoralty, councillor and community board seats can be found at www.waipadc.govt.nz/elections, along with their profile statements and contact details. 'Meet the Candidate' events are also available under the same link.

Waikato Regional Council seats are also being contested in this year's local government elections.

The candidate's details are available at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections.

Voting closes at noon, Saturday, October 8.