Sinead Kingston-White (left), Bailey Oliedam, Ross McDougall, Ivan Ranwell, Alysha Hodgson some of Team Trainstations medal winners at the GPC in Auckland. Photo / Mike Smith

Te Awamutu's Trainstation Fitness Solutions 10 person team competed at the GPC (Global Powerlifting Corporation) Auckland regionals last weekend.

It was staged over two days with novices on day one and experienced open lifters on day two.

The event was one of the biggest in history because of the cancellations of other events due to Covid-19 and was one of the only qualifiers for the nationals in October.

On day one, Team Trainstation had six novice lifters who all achieved great results:

First in squat, Alysha Hodgson; first in men's 3 lift, Bailey Oliedam; second in men's 3 lift, Ross McDougall; first in men's bench, Ivan Ranwell; second in women's 3 lift, Sinead Kingston-White; third in women's 3 lift, Amy Sparks.

Ivan Ranwell's first place in the men's bench press was a new national record, previously held by Coach Mike Smith.

On day two, Paula Jane broke four New Zealand records and claimed her divisions title.

Ashleigh Teehan came second in her category while Jamahal Beattie-Crooks had some of the biggest lifts of the day but suffered a small injury to rule him out of the third lift. Despite that, he still secured second and a place in the nationals.

For coach Mike Smith, it was hectic coaching nine competitors on the day as well as competing.

He was chasing down a 572.5 3 lift New Zealand record total and planned it to perfection, finishing on 575 and breaking four Kiwi deadlift records.

Mike claimed first place in his division and secured a New Zealand titles shot.

It was a good day at the office for Team Trainstation. They were the biggest and most supported team at the event.

"We were the biggest, baddest most well supported team in the whole comp," said Mike.

"It was a turning point. Team Trainstation powerlifting has arrived."

The team also received the best-dressed award, getting generous sponsorship from Taranaki sports apparel company, Committed AF Apparel.