Te Awamutu Walk of Fame night view. Photo / Dean Taylor

Covid has put a halt to any plans for new induction ceremonies for Te Awamutu Walk of Fame, but the committee, chaired by mayor Jim Mylchreest, has been considering nominations and looking to improve the amenity.

The last inductee announcement was in December 2019, when Pirongia born international bestselling author Heather Morris was in town for a speaking engagement for Cilka's Journey, the follow-up to The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Heather's induction was to take place on her next visit home. That has yet to occur.

In the interim, the committee has considered a number of possible candidates and more research is currently being undertaken.

As part of improving the amenity the committee made an inspection of the pou and recommended new stickers of the imagery and text be installed as some were damaged by weather and the elements and it was felt some would benefit from updated or revised information.

The committee also wants families and friends of inductees, as well as the general public, to have a say in the appropriate text and possible improvements to the images.

In some cases the public may have better versions of images of inductees they would like to offer for use.

The committee welcomes any input and will consider all suggestions before finalising the new stickers.

Te Awamutu Walk of Fame has 28 official inductees: Joey Allan; Leanne Baker; Brendon Cameron; Tim and Neil Finn; Sir Grant Hammond; Tony Herlihy; Dr Graham Jamieson; Tony Kay; Lloyd Lee; Lloyd Mandeno; Rewi Maniapoto; Rev John Morgan; Oscar Natzka; Andrew Nicholson; Hon Katherine O'Regan; John Rochfort; Dr Lindsay Rogers; Mary Scott; Paddy and Pat Stephens; Doug and Mike Tamaki; Philip Tataurangi; Alan Wallace; Rongo Wetere; Harvey White; Jim Wynyard.

Any recommendations can be emailed to Cathy.Plowright@waipadc.govt.nz before the end of February.