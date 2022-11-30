Te Awamutu Council Carpark Market held each Saturday. Photo / Kate Durie

The Te Awamutu Council Carpark Market will be on Saturday, December 3, from 7am to noon, rain, hail or shine.

The market is at 101 Bank St, Te Awamutu.

The morning is fun for the whole whānau, filled with lots of plants, baking, fresh eggs, flowers and other arts and crafts items all ready for purchase. A cart will be selling coffee, so there is truly something for everyone.

One of Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade’s trucks will be in attendance this weekend from around 10.30am, unless there is an emergency.

And $2000 will be donated to Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire, Waikato Women’s Refuge - Te Whakaruruhau and Citizens Advice Bureau Te Awamutu as a thank you for all the hard work they do for the community.

“We are donating to them as they all do so much good work for the community,” says one of the market organisers, Pam Chitty.

Stallholders pay $5 a week to be there and Pam donates the money each year to community groups.

Pam encourages everyone to come down and support the market.



