Floyd Masson (left) will fight for the world title in Brisbane. Photo / Jasmin Frank

Te Awamutu-born boxer Floyd Masson, 31, has received the biggest opportunity of his career so far, as he will fight Italian Fabio Turchi for the vacant IBO World Cruiserweight title on April 1 in Brisbane, Australia.

Since his move from Western Australia to Brisbane, Masson’s boxing career has seen him climb up the ranks.

The career-defining moment that put him in this position was winning the Australian National and ANBF Australasian cruiserweight titles against world title contender Mark Flanagan in December 2021.

Now ranked 12th with IBF and in the top 30 on Boxrec, he can fight for a world title. His manager and promoter Angelo Di Carlo has given him the opportunity to fight against Turchi for the IBO World title.

Di Carlo is one of the biggest promoters for New Zealand boxing outside of New Zealand itself. He currently manages and promotes multiple New Zealanders, including Masson, Nicila Costello, Ricky Esilva, Benjamin Kelleher and Billy Limov.

The IBO World title has been vacant since Joseph Parker’s recent opponent Jack Massey went up a weight category to heavyweight, leaving the title up for grabs.

There have been multiple New Zealanders who have fought for the IBO World title, including Shane Cameron in 2012 against Danny Green, Paul Briggs in 2010 against Danny Green, and Robert Berridge in 2015 against Thomas Oosthuizen. Only one New Zealander has won the IBO World title - the late Jimmy Thunder in 1994, when he won the World Heavyweight title against Richard Mason.

Masson will go up against Turchi, who is currently ranked 13th in the IBF and in the top 40 on Boxrec.

He has had a very successful career, with many significant wins over many great boxers who are ranked in the top 100. This will be the toughest fight of Masson’s career, with the biggest reward on the line.

Masson has begun his fight camp, and with this fight being extra special, special preparations needed to be made. He has flown to Las Vegas, where the most advanced boxing specialists and trainers reside to prepare.

He will be training under legendary boxing trainer Steve Rowlands. Rowlands is known for training Australian Liam Paro in the lead-up to his first-round knockout victory last October against Brock Jarvis.

Masson is the fourth New Zealand boxer currently scheduled for a world title fight.

David Light will be fighting for the WBO World Cruiserweight title on March 11 against current champion Lawrence Okolie in the UK.

Two New Zealand-born boxers, Alrie Meleisea and Lani Daniels, will fight for the vacant IBF World Heavyweight title on May 27 in Auckland at Eventfinda Stadium, while we await the next move for IBF World Super Bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson and the opponent she will defend her world title against.

The event will be televised in Australia on Foxtel, but is unlikely to be broadcast in New Zealand.