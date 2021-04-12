Stace. Waikato Photographer and her new shop on Arawata St. Photo / Jesse Wood

Stacey Smith has opened her new photography studio, Stace. on Arawata St opposite Paterson Burn Optometrists.

Born and bred in the Waikato, Stacey has been running her photography business Stace. for five years from home studios and Pop-in Portraits at hired venues for the past three.

She says having a new studio in the proximity of the main street is huge.

"The ability to come and see me through Pop-in Portraits means you can get to know me as a photographer, you can understand how I work, you can see how I can relate to people and that's what people enjoy," says Stacey.

"At Pop-in Portraits you can capture a gorgeous portrait of your baby growing month by month, for only $20 a pop! Just book an appointment online, then pop in to the studio on Pop-in™ day. Each child takes only minutes to photograph so you won't be waiting long. Because everyone comes on the same day, we can split the full cost of a professional photography session to make it affordable for everyone.

"Mini Milestone sessions are definitely something I also do a lot of and are very popular with Pop-in's. It'll be good to let the wider community know what Pop-in Portraits are - the catchphrase is, 'once you pop you can't stop'."

She says first birthdays are the most popular milestone to capture.

"Our Milestone Mini sessions are the perfect complement to your Pop-in collection, whether you opt for a mini every few months or just for your baby's birthday, you will leave with a collection of portraits that you will treasure forever."

Milestone sessions include all of your best digital images so there is nothing else to pay and you get to keep them all.

There are optional add-ons for parents, siblings and cake smashes too.

"To get to know me through that Pop-in service first is really powerful. It's quite a privilege to be able to meet the newborn babies and to then see them every single month and watch them grow and develop," she says.

"I also get to meet the whole family through that time. It's quite neat that I get to know the whole family after 12 months, just from one baby being born and I think that's quite special. I do get a lot of work off that."

Stace. Waikato Photographer and her new shop on Arawata St. Photo / Jesse Wood

Although based in Te Awamutu now, Stacey will continue to do Pop-in Portraits at Glenview, Chartwell and Cambridge.

She will be working by appointment only with studio portrait bookings to be made via contact through her website and she also will still be offering outdoor family and maternity portrait sessions.

"I have enjoyed learning and growing my photography skills over the past five years. I've met many amazing families along the way and I have loved seeing their children grow up over this time."

Via the Stace. Waikato Photographer website you can email, Facebook messenger or chat directly with Stacey to sort out your photography needs.

For booking or more information head to waikatophotographer.co.nz or see Stace. Waikato Photographer on Facebook.