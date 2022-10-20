Rebecca Martel and Anneka Killroy, who provide women's health services at SOAR physio. Photo/Supplied

SOAR Physio Te Awamutu are leading the charge in women's health services.

Since October 1, ACC has started to cover maternal birth injuries. ACC also provides support to those who have mental or physical injuries caused by birth injuries.

Under this bill, women are covered for life. Once the claim is lodged for the injury and later in life another medical event occurs, ACC can link it to the birth claim, in order to provide cover.

There are some limits to the support they provide, which are set by Parliament.

It is now recommended for mothers after birth to get their notes from their midwives after the birth, so that if a related issue occurs - they can link it back to be covered.

Prior to this bill, ACC cover was limited and often difficult to access for women.

SOAR Physio Te Awamutu is excited about this change, as this makes women's health physiotherapy more accessible to the community.

They have two physios on their team, Anneka Killroy and Rebecca Martel, who provide women's health services.

SOAR Physio can now diagnose, treat and lodge claims. The price for a woman's health, ACC-covered maternity consultation is $80, and follow-ups are $60.

"What is really great about this whole change is that yes, this is only going to benefit women who have their babies after the first of October. But the awareness this change brings is awesome," says Rebecca.

She says this is a huge leap forward in women's reproductive rights.

"Birthing injuries affect thousands of women all over the world and finally we are starting to get covered, treated, heard and talked about. Hopefully, this will empower women to seek treatment - and squash the taboo around pelvic health," says Anneka.

Rebecca also wants it to be known that the internal examinations are a good tool, but it's not something that women have to do if they are not comfortable.

ACC and SOAR Physio cover these maternal birth injuries that happen during labour or on delivery.

If they don't have one of the listed injuries, they might still be able to get cover if the injury was caused by medical treatment during birth.

Injuries that are covered under this Maternal Birth Injury bill include:

Anterior wall prolapse Coccyx fracture or dislocation Levator avulsion Tears Obstetric fistula Obstetric haematoma of pelvis Post-partum uterine inversion Pubic ramus fracture Pudendal neuropathy Ruptured uterus during labour Symphysis pubis capsule

Does not include the following:

Any of the listed injuries that occurred prior to October 1, 2022

Pregnancy-related injuries or illness Maternal birth injuries not listed above Injury to pēpi (baby), although they may be eligible for treatment injury cover. It is acknowledged this is difficult for those excluded by this change. If you experienced a maternal birth injury that's not listed above or which occurred before October 1, 2022, please talk to your midwife, doctor or primary care provider about the support available.

Anneka and Rebecca also treat other pelvic health conditions. Please get in touch if you'd like further information or to book a consultation at 07 8717790.