Rebekah Pourua, nurse; Tanykka Hohaia, skin therapist; Jordan Foster, treatment adviser; with owner, Amanda Rodrigues, are ready for the opening day.

Caci Te Awamutu's grand opening day is July 5, at 41 Market St, where customers will be greeted with drinks and canapés and spin our winning wheel for prizes.

Caci offers appearance medicine (injectables such as Botox and fillers), skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal, and body shaping (using fat freezing technology – cryolipolysis).

This business is for any person who wants to look after their skin. This is designed for everyone regardless of gender.

Caci will be offering a goodie bag valued at $100 for every person who signs up for a membership on opening day.

There will be talks held about its range of skincare products and demonstrations of its skin treatments for the new customers.

Throughout July, every customer who buys two Murad products will receive our Retinol gift set. If they buy a third product, they'll receive a bonus gift.

Caci would like to be seen as more than only a beauty clinic, They want to be a place where customers can reach their skin goals, relax, and have a good chat with people who are concerned about you and your skin.

The first Caci was opened in 1994 in Newmarket, Auckland, by David and Jackie Smith offering skin treatments.

Caci is passionate about delivering "skin confidence", which we believe is hugely powerful and can be truly life-changing. We are not here to judge if your skin concern is good, bad, big or small. We just want to help you feel confident in your skin.

Over the past 25 years, we've become one of the most trusted names in the skin and appearance industry, known for providing results within our safe and welcoming clinics. Today we have clinics in over 50 locations throughout New Zealand.

Staff adhere to the highest safety standards and receive the very best training and support under the guidance of the Caci Clinical Advisory Board.

In January last year, Amanda Rodrigues was a Caci customer. "I liked the results in my skin and the environment at the Caci clinic. I finally found a place where their care about my skin concern in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere.



"After just six months as a customer, I enrolled on an event where the Caci development team discussed the opportunity to become a Caci franchisee in Te Awamutu. It was around April 2021 when we started this journey. Because of lockdowns and lack of building material in NZ, there was a delay in the opening of the clinic. In December 2021, we finally opened a pop-up and are now preparing to open the new clinic.

"My friends are my best inspiration for my business." Amanda listens to her friends' concerns about ageing skin, acne, pigmentation and how they would like to change the way they look at their skin in the mirror every day. This drove her to find a way to help people with these concerns.

The inside of the brand new skincare clinic. Photo/Supplied.

Previously, Amanda was a flight attendant for almost 10 years in Brazil where she developed a passion for customer service. In 2013, she came to New Zealand to study English.

"Two months after I arrived, I fell in love with my husband and with the country, and I decided to permanently move to Cambridge."

Her husband manages kiwifruit farms around Waipā, and every time he was on the farms in Te Kawa, they would have lunch or coffee at Te Awamutu.

"I was always fascinated with the rose gardens and how vibrant the town is. When the opportunity to open the clinic came, I knew it was right for me," says Amanda.



She feels proud of her work when she sees the smile on the customers' faces after they see the results they want or are close to achieving their skin goals.

"When I was a teenager, I had a compromised skin with breakouts and blemishes, and I had low self-esteem. When I start looking after my skin, I knew how confident I was and happy with myself. That is the reason, I want to give the opportunity for more people to feel good about themselves as well."