Kio Kio United halfback Lachie van der Pasch is part of the 2023 King Country Big Horns squad. Photo / captured-by-aggie

Te Awamutu College alumni Rhys Ellery and Lachlan van der Pasch have been selected in the 2023 King Country Big Horns squad.

With the naming of the King Country Rams Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship squad last Tuesday, the men’s development team - or ‘B-team’ - also known as the Big Horns, was named the following day.

Both players represent clubs on opposite sides of Ōtorohanga, with Ellery representing Tomo Bar and Eatery Waitomo Rugby Football Club and van der Pasch captaining Kio Kio United Sports Club.

“It was pretty exciting seeing my name on the team list,” halfback van der Pasch says.

“It’s been a team I’ve been trying to get into for a couple years now, so it’s good to finally achieve it.”

“Rhys lightning” Ellery says that being selected for the squad was an incredible feeling.

“Being a small winger or fullback isn’t easy when everyone doubts you because of size. Time and time again, I’ve proved that does not matter and speed can’t be worked for, it just comes naturally,” Ellery says.

“It means a lot to me being selected. I’ve played rugby since I moved to the Waikato in primary. My grandfather always believed I had the biggest heart for rugby and knew I was going to get somewhere when I got older, so to be named means everything, as everything I do in rugby is for him.”

Capped King Country players are also involved in the squad, including Taupō Sports’ Nick Barnes and Taumarunui Districts’ Leveson Gower.

Saturday saw a 60-15 loss against Bay of Plenty Toa Under-19 in Te Kūiti. Their next match is on August 12 against Poverty Bay Development in Gisborne.

A further four matches follow, including one in Te Awamutu on September 2.

2023 Big Horns fixtures/results:

July 29: v Bay of Plenty Toa - 60-15 loss.

August 12: v Poverty Bay Development at Gisborne.

August 19: v Waikato Divisional at Taupō.

August 26: v Whanganui Development at Taumarunui.

September 2: v Waikato Divisional Colts at Te Awamutu.

September 9: v Wairarapa Bush Development at TBC.