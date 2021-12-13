Rugby: Chyna Hohepa awarded Waikato Supporters Club Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year

Waikato captain Chyna Hohepa does an after-match interview at FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Kihikihi's Chyna Hohepa has won the Waikato Supporters Club Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year award at the 2021 Gallagher Waikato Rugby awards.

Hohepa led the Waikato FPC Women to a 22-20 win over four-time defending champions Canterbury in Christchurch during October.

"Our Waikato Supporters Club is a very special part of Waikato Rugby and all the values it holds to be able to win this beautiful award, it was a great privilege," says Hohepa.



"I was caught off guard when my name was mentioned and was not expecting to be a recipient. This year has been one roller coaster of a ride and I wouldn't have had it any other way."

The versatile forward has been a valuable member of the Waikato Women's team since her debut in 2012.

"We as a team and community overcame so many barriers that only made us stronger and I feel it had a part in our success this season," she says.

"I am so proud of our ladies and management that we got the job done and we're able to bring home the gold, not just for us, but everyone who has been involved in Waikato women's rugby over the years."

Hohepa will represent the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki 2022.

The premiership-winning FPC squad was also rewarded, landing the Hendl & Murray Engineering Ltd Team of the Year award.

"I'm over the moon, the great year continues!" says Waikato FPC coach James Semple.