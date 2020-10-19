Rugby: A 2020 Waipā region XV

This XV is a team of players/coaches involved in New Zealand rugby in 2020 who play/played in the Waipā region.
Centre Alex Thrupp, a former King Country and New Zealand Heartland XV representative, is an exception having played for nearby Waitomo.
Liam Messam and Luke Jacobson have played for the All Blacks, while Isaac Boss played for Ireland over a nine-year period.
WAIPĀ 2020 XV:
1. FRASER ARMSTRONG –TE AWAMUTU SPORTS
WELLINGTON/HURRICANES
BORN: 1992 PLACE OF BIRTH: Te Awamutu
HIGH SCHOOL: Hamilton Boys' High School
2. BRADLEY SLATER – HAUTAPU
TARANAKI/CHIEFS
BORN: 1998 PLACE OF BIRTH: New Plymouth
HIGH SCHOOL: New Plymouth Boys' High School
3. BEN MAY – TE AWAMUTU SPORTS
TARANAKI/HURRICANES
BORN: 1982 PLACE OF BIRTH: Blenheim
HIGH SCHOOL: Nelson College
4. HAMILTON BURR – HAUTAPU
WAIKATO
BORN: 1996 PLACE OF BIRTH: Scotland
HIGH SCHOOL: Hazlehead Academy, Scotland
5. SAM CAIRD – HAUTAPU
NORTHLAND
BORN: 1997 PLACE OF BIRTH: Hamilton
HIGH SCHOOL: St Peter's School Cambridge
6. LIAM MESSAM – HAUTAPU
WAIKATO
BORN: 1984 PLACE OF BIRTH: Blenheim
HIGH SCHOOL: Rotorua Boys' High School
7. MITCH JACOBSON – HAUTAPU
WAIKATO
BORN: 1996 PLACE OF BIRTH: Te Awamutu
HIGH SCHOOL: Cambridge High School
8. LUKE JACOBSON – HAUTAPU
WAIKATO/CHIEFS
BORN: 1997 PLACE OF BIRTH: Cambridge
HIGH SCHOOL: Cambridge High School
Read More
- Rugby: Waikato Club Rugby XV 2020 - surprising and well-known players - NZ Herald
- Olympics: Waipa proud of its champions - NZ Herald
- Former All Black Carlos Spencer makes appearance for Melville Rugby Club - NZ Herald
- New Ohaupo Sport and Recreation Centre in the pipeline - NZ Herald
- Stacey Waaka and Joelle King share two top Brian Perry Waikato Regional sports titles - NZ Hera...
9. ISAAC BOSS – HAUTAPU
KING COUNTRY HEAD COACH
BORN: 1980 PLACE OF BIRTH: Tokoroa
HIGH SCHOOL: Forest View High School, Tokoroa
10. IAN FOSTER – TE AWAMUTU OLD BOYS/TE AWAMUTU SPORTS
ALL BLACKS HEAD COACH
BORN: 1965 PLACE OF BIRTH: Putāruru
HIGH SCHOOL: The Taieri High School, Otago; Forest View High School, Tokoroa
11. VERDON BARTLETT – HAUTAPU
NGĀTI POROU EAST COAST
BORN: 1987 PLACE OF BIRTH: Hastings
HIGH SCHOOL: Church College of New Zealand
12. ALEX NANKIVELL – HAUTAPU
TASMAN/CHIEFS
BORN: 1996 PLACE OF BIRTH: Gisborne
HIGH SCHOOL: Christchurch Boys' High School
13. ALEX THRUPP – WAITOMO
SOUTHLAND WIDER TRAINING GROUP
BORN: 1996 PLACE OF BIRTH: Matamata
HIGH SCHOOL: Matamata College
14. JOSH MOORBY – TE AWAMUTU SPORTS
SOUTHLAND
BORN: 1998 PLACE OF BIRTH: Te Awamutu
HIGH SCHOOL: Hamilton Boys' High School
15. ANDREW STRAWBRIDGE – ŌHAUPŌ
WAIKATO HEAD COACH
BORN: 1964 PLACE OF BIRTH: Christchurch
HIGH SCHOOL: Hamilton Boys' High School