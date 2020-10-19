Rugby: A 2020 Waipā region XV

Waipā Home of Champions. Photo / Jesse Wood

This XV is a team of players/coaches involved in New Zealand rugby in 2020 who play/played in the Waipā region.

Centre Alex Thrupp, a former King Country and New Zealand Heartland XV representative, is an exception having played for nearby Waitomo.

Liam Messam and Luke Jacobson have played for the All Blacks, while Isaac Boss played for Ireland over a nine-year period.

WAIPĀ 2020 XV:

1. FRASER ARMSTRONG –TE AWAMUTU SPORTS

WELLINGTON/HURRICANES

BORN: 1992 PLACE OF BIRTH: Te Awamutu

HIGH SCHOOL: Hamilton Boys' High School

Prop Fraser Armstrong in the thick of the action against Hamilton Marist for Te Awamutu Sports in 2013. Photo / File

2. BRADLEY SLATER – HAUTAPU

TARANAKI/CHIEFS

BORN: 1998 PLACE OF BIRTH: New Plymouth

HIGH SCHOOL: New Plymouth Boys' High School

Bradley Slater in the 2020 match between the Chiefs and Hurricanes, Super Rugby Aotearoa. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

3. BEN MAY – TE AWAMUTU SPORTS

TARANAKI/HURRICANES

BORN: 1982 PLACE OF BIRTH: Blenheim

HIGH SCHOOL: Nelson College

Ben May of the Hurricanes in action against the Sunwolves in Tokyo during 2017. Photo / Aflo / www.photosport.nz

4. HAMILTON BURR – HAUTAPU

WAIKATO

BORN: 1996 PLACE OF BIRTH: Scotland

HIGH SCHOOL: Hazlehead Academy, Scotland

Waikato player Hamilton Burr in August 2019. Photo / Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

5. SAM CAIRD – HAUTAPU

NORTHLAND

BORN: 1997 PLACE OF BIRTH: Hamilton

HIGH SCHOOL: St Peter's School Cambridge

Northland's Sam Caird in 2019. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey / www.photosport.co.nz

6. LIAM MESSAM – HAUTAPU

WAIKATO

BORN: 1984 PLACE OF BIRTH: Blenheim

HIGH SCHOOL: Rotorua Boys' High School

Liam Messam of Waikato celebrates winning against Canterbury at Orangetheory Stadium on October 18, 2020. Photo / John Davidson / www.photosport.co.nz

7. MITCH JACOBSON – HAUTAPU

WAIKATO

BORN: 1996 PLACE OF BIRTH: Te Awamutu

HIGH SCHOOL: Cambridge High School

Mitch Jacobson of Waikato during the the 2019 Mitre 10 Cup. Photo / Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

8. LUKE JACOBSON – HAUTAPU

WAIKATO/CHIEFS

BORN: 1997 PLACE OF BIRTH: Cambridge

HIGH SCHOOL: Cambridge High School

Happy Waikato skipper Luke Jacobson after winning the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match against Canterbury on October 18, 2020. Photo / John Davidson / www.photosport.co.nz

9. ISAAC BOSS – HAUTAPU

KING COUNTRY HEAD COACH

BORN: 1980 PLACE OF BIRTH: Tokoroa

HIGH SCHOOL: Forest View High School, Tokoroa

Isaac Boss during the Ranfurly Shield match versus Wanganui at Memorial Park, Cambridge in 2016. Photo / Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

10. IAN FOSTER – TE AWAMUTU OLD BOYS/TE AWAMUTU SPORTS

ALL BLACKS HEAD COACH

BORN: 1965 PLACE OF BIRTH: Putāruru

HIGH SCHOOL: The Taieri High School, Otago; Forest View High School, Tokoroa

All Black coach Ian Foster celebrates the win after the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test match at Eden Park, 2020. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

11. VERDON BARTLETT – HAUTAPU

NGĀTI POROU EAST COAST

BORN: 1987 PLACE OF BIRTH: Hastings

HIGH SCHOOL: Church College of New Zealand

East Coast's Verdon Bartlett runs in the winning try in the Heartland Championship Rugby Meads Cup final against Wanganui at Ruatoria in 2012. Photo / Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.co.nz

12. ALEX NANKIVELL – HAUTAPU

TASMAN/CHIEFS

BORN: 1996 PLACE OF BIRTH: Gisborne

HIGH SCHOOL: Christchurch Boys' High School

Alex Nankivell, Tasman Makos headshot 2020. Photo / Oliver Weber / Tasman Rugby

13. ALEX THRUPP – WAITOMO

SOUTHLAND WIDER TRAINING GROUP

BORN: 1996 PLACE OF BIRTH: Matamata

HIGH SCHOOL: Matamata College

Te Puke winger Alex Thrupp in action during the 2017 season. Photo / File

14. JOSH MOORBY – TE AWAMUTU SPORTS

SOUTHLAND

BORN: 1998 PLACE OF BIRTH: Te Awamutu

HIGH SCHOOL: Hamilton Boys' High School

Southland's Josh Moorby against Auckland in 2019. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey / www.photosport.co.nz

15. ANDREW STRAWBRIDGE – ŌHAUPŌ

WAIKATO HEAD COACH

BORN: 1964 PLACE OF BIRTH: Christchurch

HIGH SCHOOL: Hamilton Boys' High School