Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Te Awamutu Courier

Rugby: A 2020 Waipā region XV

3 minutes to read

Waipā Home of Champions. Photo / Jesse Wood

Jesse Wood
By:

Multimedia journalist writing for the Te Awamutu Courier, Waipā Post and NZME.

This XV is a team of players/coaches involved in New Zealand rugby in 2020 who play/played in the Waipā region.

Centre Alex Thrupp, a former King Country and New Zealand Heartland XV representative, is an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.