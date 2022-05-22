Pirongia couple Nick and Jill van der Sande pictured in 2017 when they owned and operated Pirongia Clydesdales. Photo / Dean Taylor

Pirongia couple Nick and Jill van der Sande pictured in 2017 when they owned and operated Pirongia Clydesdales. Photo / Dean Taylor

In 2017 Te Awamutu Courier reported 'the end of an era' when Pirongia Clydesdales owners Nick and Jill van der Sande announced they were slowing down after three decades of working with Clydesdales.

As we concluded our end of an era tale we reported that Nick was writing a book about their Clydesdale story, providing a real insight into a part of New Zealand's recent history.

In November we were pleased to report the family was publishing the fruits of his efforts — Behind the Reins: The story of the DB Clydesdales and a Kiwi family — and now the book has the royal seal of approval.

Nick and Jill van der Sande with their new book and Her Majesty's framed letter. Photo / Supplied

The van der Sandes have been smiling from ear to ear after receiving a letter from Windsor Castle last week which informed them that The Queen had received a copy of their book and very much looked forward to the read.

The van der Sandes released Behind the Reins in November after almost a decade in planning and with a life's collection of stories and photography of their time with horses.

It weaves together a selection of anecdotes from a career managing the famous DB Clydesdale horses; from retellings of events to animal and human character studies, the stories stimulate feelings of awe, sadness, humour and great happiness.

Since the launch, the couple have been "blown away" by book sales and interest nationally and internationally.

This led to British contacts suggesting the book would be of interest to Her Majesty, who holds a life-long love for and association with all types of horses.

As a result, the van der Sandes forwarded a copy of their book and were surprised to receive such a quick and positive response expressing Her Majesty's delight.

The couple were thrust into the limelight in the mid-1980s when DB Breweries founded the famous DB Clydesdale team — with Nick van der Sande at the helm.

Nick van der Sande (left) driving the DB Clydesdales before the team was disbanded. Photo / Supplied

That era finished 'rather abruptly' about 25 years ago, but the van der Sandes established their Pirongia Clydesdales business and welcomed people to the property, or took the teams to events, over the next 15 years.

We told some of the story of how they met through their equestrian interests, married and then established an interest in the working horse that led to a 30-year career — and now that story is available in full.

For more information, or to order your book, visit www.theclydesdalebook.co.nz.