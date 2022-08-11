Owner Georgie Dansey, trainers Breanna Cook and Ice Adams-Hunt and Owner Ruby Grant are pumped to get BFT running in Te Awamutu. Photo/Kate Durie.

Body Fit Training (BFT) group strength and conditioning-style classes are opening their doors in September at 88 Roche St, Te Awamutu.



Owners Georgie Dansey and Ruby Grant are self-proclaimed fitness fanatics and train and work at BFT Ham East and CrossFit 3216 in Hamilton.



The overall aim of BFT Te Awamutu is to help members reach their fitness and health goals and build a supportive and inclusive environment for everyone.



Members can expect to be challenged while reducing fat and growing lean muscle through more variety than other gyms offer. But most importantly, have fun while doing it.



"We decided to bring a BFT to Te Awamutu because we really believe in BFT, our progressive programming means members get real results from their training and the BFT community is second to none," says Georgie.

This gym is perfect for those in the Te Awamutu area who want a gym that is different and better than what they may have tried before. BTF is a gym that is suitable for all fitness levels, our friendly, trained coaches work alongside each member to ensure they reach their potential.

BFT is unique, as their scientifically formulated progressive programming targets all muscle groups, which means members really see results fast, they have 13 classes that range from cardio HIIT style workouts to strength training. They aim to give members the best personal training in a group environment.

They have a large range of cardio machines (bionic bikes, ski erg, row erg,) a rig for lifting and kettlebells and dumbbells of all weights.

BFT is running its Foundation Two membership offer, which is a great membership price, they have no lock-in contracts and one membership allows you to access over 200 BFT gyms worldwide.