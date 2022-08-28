Emmanuel Lee enjoys doing some art at Little Rosebuds Early Learning Centre. Photo / Supplied

Little Rosebuds Early Learning Centre, which has been open for a year, vows to continue its work improving upon the site and curriculum. It is in 1 North St, Te Awamutu.



The centre has previously been named Baby Bears and Mini Miracles. However, the new centre manager, Rebecca Fitzell says, it has been "renamed, revamped to give it a fresh look and create a new environment".



Little Rosebuds caters to children who are 3 months to 6 years. Rebecca is now offering a month of free childcare upon enrolment.



"The current children we have are perfect, the eight new enrolments over the last five weeks that have settled in nicely. You would not know that they have just started. That comes down to the experience that our staff has and knowing the child while having communication with whānau," says Rebecca.



An open day is to be held on September 10, from 11am to 1pm. This event is for families who are interested in seeing the work being done within the centre. There will also be a sausage sizzle on offer.



There are birds and fish at the centre that the children love to interact with during their time there.



There are three new staff members working at the centre, two are qualified and experienced teachers; one of whom has returned to work at the centre after being here under different management five years ago. " I really enjoy coming to work in a nice small team of teachers and it very much feels like my second home", says Rachel Rapley. The other staff member is in training.





Centre teacher Claire Grant says the environment is "lovely". Because she is new to the team, she has found that "it is a beautiful space to come into every day".



Claire says she enjoys being able to add and implement things into the environment.



"Every morning when I walk in, they all come running up to the gate. To begin with, I was nervous about coming back to work with this age group, but I love it - and I love these kids," says Claire.



She added that "a lot of dancing goes on and music plays throughout the day. They do a lot of mahi through their artworks. Bored children are going to be unhappy children, so if the children are happy that's great".



"I work by their social cues, some of them can't talk but they still communicate through body language and we all follow their cues and try to keep their routines as close as possible to what whānau want and what they do at home."



Communication with whānau is essential to the staff. When kids arrive, staff like to see how the child's evening and the morning were for indicators of how the child's day will be.



The centre provides pamphlets for those who may be first-time parents who may not be sure what food is appropriate to be packing in their lunchbox. "We support them on which kai is healthy or allowed, due to choking hazards or allergies," says Claire.



The recent Education Review Office's recent review shows it is in the emerging indicator. This means it has met compliance and moved up a level. "Things are looking up," says Rebecca.



Rebecca is in contact with Te Awamutu College in order for the tamariki to have the opportunity to visit the marae during the school holiday, "so that the children can foster the culture of Te Awamutu".

One of the services Little Rosebuds Early Learning Centre offers is working alongside Te Awamutu Primary School to aid four-year-olds with their transitioning to school, through the 45-minute Wednesday Wonderland Programme.



Rebecca takes the students there herself and gives the children an opportunity to meet the primary schools, other students and staff while doing activities. "This is to familiarise the children with what is expected of them at school," says Rebecca.



Within the centre they host fundraisers; for instance, they have just raised money for Red Nose Day and are now looking towards fundraising for Daffodil Day. They also fundraise for other charities when they can.



When fundraising for themselves, they do scholastics for internal costs.



"It would be nice to see more families in the community supporting their local early childcare centres and coming down to see what this centre has to offer their children," says Rebecca.



For more information or to enrol contact Rebecca at 07 870 3000 or 027 355 3655.