Free delicious incentive from KFC to encourage Kiwis to get vaccinated. Photo / Alex Burton

KFC is proud to be supporting The 90% Project by providing free Lolli-Popcorn Chicken to encourage those who are not vaccinated to get the jab and to thank those who already have.

Starting Wednesday, October 13, two New Zealand regions each day will be able to get their free KFC Popcorn Chicken Snack Box.

All Kiwis need to do in activated regions is show their vaccination card or sticker at a KFC store or drive through to redeem their Popcorn Chicken Snack Box.

Every region will have two separate days throughout the fortnight to claim their finger lickin' incentive.

Vaccinated fans can go to kfccoupons.co.nz/lollipopcorn-chicken at 2pm daily to find out if their region is up next or listen to ZM or Flava's Craving Vaxx Facts.

"We're excited to be partnering with KFC on this initiative. Young people are an important part of the road to getting 90 per cent of New Zealand vaccinated so ZM and Flava are helping them understand the decision better by speaking to experts and sources young Kiwis trust, with the added incentive of NZ's favourite chicken," says Paul Hancox, chief revenue officer, NZME.

The 90% Project is an NZME initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination and encourage more Kiwis to get vaccinated.

Don't chicken out. Roll up your sleeves and let's get vaccinated Aotearoa.