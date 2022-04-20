Bob Wilson's great-grandfather John Wilson (left). The other three men are his brothers who were all Albertlanders. Photo / Supplied

Bob Wilson's great-grandfather John Wilson (left). The other three men are his brothers who were all Albertlanders. Photo / Supplied

A comedy set in late 19th century Northland has strong connections to Te Awamutu.

Keep to Thy First Wife was written by local woman Jane Wilson after she and her husband Bob visited the Albertlanders Museum in Wellsford.

Keep to Thy First Wife is the story of Herbert, an Albertlander whose wife is dying. Six children and winter closing in means they will soon be cut off from the rest of the country.

Herbert decides to advertise for a new wife before winter arrives so he has help with the children and the farm when his wife passes away.

However, things don't go quite to plan. The new wife arrives to find that Herbert's first wife is not only still alive but actually improving. You can imagine what might happen next! Does Herbert marry the second wife or keep to his first wife?

Bob Wilson is a direct descendant of one of the Albertlanders. They were a group of 3000 people who hoped to settle near Port Albert in the 1860s. At least, that was the plan. Of the 3000, only 1500 made it north from Auckland and fewer than 300 attempted to stay for any length of time.

'"Bob didn't find out about this part of his family history until he was in his 50s," said Jane. "Soon after we knew, we drove to Port Albert where we visited the Albertlanders Museum and then found the graves of John and Sarah Wilson, Bob's great-grandparents."

The Albertlanders had a very difficult time once they arrived in New Zealand. As well as the treacherous journey north and the isolation once they arrived, they had to break into the land and try to make a living. Most gave up and went back to Auckland.

The second of two one-act plays being performed together at The Little Theatre is called So, who murdered Julius Caesar?

It takes us back even further in time to Ancient Rome. There are a lot of shenanigans going on and the audience will have the honour of deciding who the murderer is on the night.

Rehearsals of Keep to Thy First Wife and So, who Murdered Julius Caesar? is in full swing and due to be performed at The Little Theatre beginning in late May.

The plays run from May 26 to June 5. Tickets will be available from iTicket and iSite from May 1. The cost is $25. There will be cash only door sales as well.