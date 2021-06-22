The main character of Joseph will be brought to life by Te Awamutu's Aiden Vanner. Photos / Supplied

A kaleidoscope of song, dance and music is coming to The Woolshed Theatre in Te Awamutu when Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat hits the stage next month.

The Joseph musical is a famous musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (TALOS) is staging the show, which was last put on in Te Awamutu 21 years ago.

Told entirely through song with the help of three narrators, the family-friendly show follows the biblical story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his 11 scheming brothers.

Cast from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat rehearsing on The Woolshed Theatre stage.

Aiden first stepped on to the Woolshed Theatre stage at age 10 as a member of Junior TALOS and has since appeared in various local productions, including Blood Brothers.

Pharaoh, the mighty but troubled showman, is played by local man Campbell Stewart, who has performed in various musicals - most recently in the TALOS show Lest We Forget.

Also in the spotlight are narrators Sas Hurst, Beverley Pullon and Alice Collins – all are experienced performers who have featured in TALOS shows in the past.

Taking the helm as director is Donna Higham, with Coryn Knapper as musical director and Myah Adams and Julie Gray as choreographers.

Donna says she is delighted to bring the show back to the stage in Te Awamutu.

"We can't wait to treat audiences to a feast of wit, style and melodies, plus the joys of seeing local actors show their talents on the stage.

"The show is bursting with fantastic songs, such as Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me and Go Go Go Joseph. The songs embrace various musical styles from rock 'n' roll to country and western, French ballad, calypso and jazz."

The musical comedy follows the biblical story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his 11 scheming brothers (pictured).

Donna says the show features a committed cast of local actors and behind-the-scenes support, and is an example of "true community theatre".

"Everyone in TALOS has pulled together to make this show happen. It's a great example of what community theatre is all about - coming together, working hard, having fun and putting on a great night out for the community."

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to The Woolshed from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 18. Tickets from iTICKET or the Te Awamutu i-Site.