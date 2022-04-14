Funding for Waipa events held in 2022-23 is available through Waipa District Council's district promotion. Photo / Supplied

Applications for the District Promotion Fund and Community Event Fund are now open for events hosted in the Waipā district.



The District Promotion Fund has $150,000 available and supports events that bring economic benefits to the Waipā district attracting visitors and promoting Waipā as an attractive place to live, work, visit or invest in.



The $30,000 Community Event Fund supports not-for-profit community organisations and events which celebrate Waipā's diversity and community pride.



Mayor Jim Mylchreest says these funds are designed to enhance the district's personality by attracting a variety of events to our towns while showcasing our world-class venues and facilities.



"The event sector has had two years' worth of major disruptions due to Covid-19 and there is a huge benefit to promoting events and bringing visitors into the region which is great for injecting money into the local economy.



"Supporting these events and encouraging people both locally and from out of the region to attend offers an economic boost for our businesses, with people requiring accommodation and eating out at local cafes and restaurants. It also creates positive social impacts with people getting out and socialising together."





Previous recipients of the District Promotion Fund include Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, Annual Pirongia Craft Market and Kihikihi Polo. The Community Event Fund supported events such as Cambridge Christmas Festival, Pirongia Trail Run, Stragglers Car Show and Family Day.



Application forms can be downloaded at waipadc.govt.nz/funding, requested by emailing events@waipadc.govt.nz or by calling a Council office in Te Awamutu or Cambridge.



Applications close for both funds at 5pm, Friday on May 20.