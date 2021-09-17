Z Hautapu is a place of interest. Photo / Facebook

Waipā residents are being asked to be vigilant after two new Covid-19 locations of interest have been named in the town.

The announcement comes after a supermarket delivery driver from Auckland stopped at these locations en route to Tauranga, before returning to Auckland and subsequently testing positive for Covid-19.

The two locations are Z Hautapu on Friday, September 10 between 9.40am and 9.42am; and Tuck Shop in Albert St, Cambridge, on Wednesday, September 15, between 8.50am and 10am.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest urges calm for the town and surrounding district.

"We just need to exercise common sense and ensure anyone who was at those locations of interest at those reported times get tested, and self-isolates.

Cambridge Tuck Shop was visited by the truck driver who later tested positive to Covid. Photo / Facebook

"This showcases why it is so important that people continue to contact trace wherever they go, every day. Because of this, we will know who has been to these locations, and they can be notified and get tested.

"Whether you have symptoms or not, get a test. Do the right thing for the community," Jim said.

Testing can be undertaken at most medical centres in Cambridge and Te Awamutu, as well as the Waikato District Health Board testing station at Founders Theatre in Hamilton.

To check your local testing centre location, head to www.healthpoint.co.nz. The full list of locations of interest is available at www.health.govt.nz.