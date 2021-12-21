Calling time on a lifetime career

Allan Webb at work in his movie theatre - with a hard drive of a modern release compared with the 35mm film of old. Photo / Dean Taylor (2013)

The awarding of a Queen's Service Medal for services to the film industry in the 2014 New Year's Honours came as a complete surprise for Regent Theatre owner Allan Webb – but it was fitting tribute to man who has given so much of his life to the industry.

Now Allan's generosity extends to gifting his beloved Regent Theatre, equipment and historic collection to the town – entrusted to public ownership to ensure its longevity.

When Allan retires at the end of March next year and hands over the reins he will have been in 'the movies' over 60 years since he first started as a ticket collector at his local theatre as a 15-year-old.

Allan will have been in business in Te Awamutu for 48 years, served 53 as a movie exhibitor and 61 years altogether in the film industry.

In 2003 Te Awamutu Alive presented a Pride of Te Awamutu award to Allan for service to the community - recognising his business is more than just another movie theatre. In 2011 Allan was the inaugural exhibitor recipient of the Industry Service Award from the New Zealand Motion Picture Industry Council.

New additions to the display are a collection of movie soundtrack LP's. Photo / Dean Taylor

Allan's commitment to the film industry extends to much more than owning and operating his own theatre business.

Perhaps his least visible, but most noteworthy contributions, are his skills as a film historian and conservator, as well as being an innovative exhibitor.

As well as the extensive collection of New Zealand movie memorabilia and artefacts, Allan has published numerous volumes on the history of regional cinema and specific theatres, which are housed in museums and libraries.

In 2019 his research culminated with the publication of Cinemas of Auckland - The History of Auckland Cinemas (53 volumes) which took 11 years.

Allan had 26 copies of each set made, boxed up and donated to museums and libraries around the city.

His first research was into the theatres of South Auckland 30 years ago. He then did a two part series on Te Awamutu cinemas, first the Empire and then his own theatre to coincide with the celebration of 100 years of cinema in 1996.

It is a further example of his generosity.

Even operating his business has been, at times, an act of charity.

Allan says many people see the movie industry as a pure money-making exercise, but that is not the case.

It is especially not the case for Allan, who invests so much in the facilities and equipment, as well as collecting and preserving cinema history.

A small part of the movie memorabilia collection. Photo / Dean Taylor

He transformed his theatre from a one screen facility through a series of developments to the five screen complex we now enjoy.

The theatres are all fitted with the best projection and sound equipment, meaning the quality of the experience is as good as it can be.

The number of screens, and sessions, also allows Allan to be one of the small number of independent exhibitors who can screen day-and-date new releases.

When I wrote of the cinema's 75th birthday in 2007, guest speakers preceding the screenings that day all had with one real message - "Movies are magic, and Te Awamutu is lucky".

To celebrate that day Regent Theatre screened the New Zealand premiere of Miss Potter.

Five years earlier Te Awamutu hosted the New Zealand premiere of one of the year's biggest films A Beautiful Mind and in 2004 we had the premiere of the New Zealand film, Her Majesty. For the 60th birthday Te Awamutu had the New Zealand premiere of My Girl.

To maintain this level of service comes at a considerable personal cost for Allan. For many years it was a 364 days of the year service to the community – with Allan putting in 70 hour weeks and involved in every aspect, from cleaning, film selection, programming, serving, projecting and locking up.

Post-Covid schedules means fewer days open, and Allan rarely locks up these days, but he still puts in 60 hour weeks.

Programming, the scheduling of which films will screen in which theatre, and when, is a particularly complex task, and people's tastes can be unpredictable, but with five screens capable of taking all movies through the digital system, Allan is able to mix and match the offerings to suit.

He says he likes to make sure movies popular with older people are available in the downstairs theatres, and also likes to keep popular movies for longer runs, even in the smaller theatres.

It is this attention to detail that many of his regulars appreciate and, it is fair to say, also 'gets up the nose' of some patrons who don't 'play by his rules'.

A small part of the movie memorabilia collection. Photo / Dean Taylor

But Allan is 'old school' and sets high standards that he expects others to maintain.

As Allan prepares to pull the curtain on his career as a movie theatre owner and operator, he doesn't plan on going 'cold turkey'.

He plans to provide some continuity after the changeover and help the new manager through to the end of the first busy school holiday season.

After that he has no definite plans.

"I might even get a part-time job," says Allan.

He says he has enjoyed working with the Te Awamutu patrons and has fond memories.

"I'll miss the good times," he says.

But he is looking forward to stepping down from the management and decision making.

"I have some projects to tend to at home and have friends around the country I want to visit and spend time with."

Allan hasn't taken a weekend off for 11 years, so being able to spend a few days away will be welcome.

He also enjoys going to live theatre. He says a group of friends used to go to the theatre regularly and enjoy a catch-up and night out.

The group has got smaller over the years, but Allan will still indulge his love of live theatre.

And, of course, he will still go to the movies – his first love.

He says he always saw it as part of his role to see the movies and be able to give his honest opinion to his customers.

"I learnt many years ago it was important in business to be honest."

Allan made a point of scheduling time each week to catch up on a film.

He would also go to the movies if he was travelling.

"I used to know all the managers and operators around New Zealand and would go to movie theatres wherever I went," he says.

He may be the owner, but one the first jobs each day for Allan Webb is cleaning. Photo / Dean Taylor (2014)

"I've outlived or outlasted most of them.

"I'll still enjoy coming to screenings at The Regent though."

Allan Webb QSM will always be the guest of honour.