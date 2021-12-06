Boxer Floyd Masson now Australasian and Australian Cruiserweight Champion

Floyd Masson is the Australasian and Australian cruiserweight champion after a decision victory over Veteran Mark Flanagan. Photos / James Paul

Floyd Masson, 29, is now the Australasian and Australian cruiserweight champion after a decision victory over Veteran Mark "Bam Bam" Flanagan at Eatons Hill Hotel, Eatons Hill, Queensland, Australia, on December 4.

Fans were not left disappointed and took to Facebook to say that it was best domestic Australian fight they had witnessed in a long time.

The new Australian cruiserweight champion is still undefeated moving to an 11-0 record.

"The fight turned out to be a war as I got dropped in the first and then I came back to drop him in the fourth. We were just back and forth till the end and I just edged it with my fitness to finish off stronger, we also got fight off the year contender," says the former Te Awamutu resident.

Floyd Masson (left) is now the Australasian and Australian cruiserweight champion.

"To me it means that my hard work is paying off and I'm ticking my goals on the way to be a world champ."

Masson's brother Cohen says he and their family couldn't be any prouder of his champion sibling.

"He's dedicated his whole life to boxing, trains three times a day, follows gruelling diets and sacrifices any hint of a normal social life to get to his ultimate goal of one day becoming a world champion.

"People won't know that he even lived in the gym he trained out of at one point early in his career to allow for him to do this so he has taken the long, tough and lonely route to get to where he is now.

"Nothing has been given to him - it's all been earned through blood, sweat and thousands of rounds in the gym so we're not surprised he's now the best cruiserweight in Australia and ranked inside the top 30 in the world!

"I think everyone in Te Awamutu should be following his journey, he's an exciting fighter, a great role model and I know he'll be a world champion very soon!"