La Leche League Te Awamutu leaders and members following a group meeting. Photo / Supplied

To mark World Breastfeeding Week, the La Leche League Te Awamutu group will again be hosting their Big Latch On event, however just a bit differently this year.

The event has been running in Te Awamutu for around 17 years and promotes the support of breastfeeding within communities.

Usually a group of around 50 mums all gather at Fahrenheit to participate, which sees them all breastfeed at the same time. This year though, following on from last year and Covid-19, the event is going online.

"It's disappointing because our events at Fahrenheit have been so well attended and mums really enjoy that opportunity to come out," says La Leche League Te Awamutu leader Aisling Osborne.

"Friendships have developed out of those latched on mornings that might not have happened otherwise."

Despite the different approach, Aisling and the group are encouraging mums in the community to still get involved.

The event is running this Friday on Zoom and Aisling will be joined by two Plunket nurses at her home for it.

Everyone who registers to participate are likely to receive a prize due to overwhelming support received from businesses within the community.

Prizes include vouchers, cookbooks, bath bombs and more and have been donated from Albie Nursing Attire, Expleo, Fahrenheit, Showcase Jewellers, The Store Room, Sanders Pharmacy, Ruby Rose, Central Café, Paper Plus, What the Food, Colab Store, Narrativ, Kids Collection, Volare and Pickle and Plum.

Aisling says the event is important because it shows families that breastfeeding support in available.

"It's making sure women and families in our communities know that La Leche League is there," says Aisling.

"We're planting those seeds subtly and making our community aware that all these businesses are supportive of our young families."

The group meets on every second Wednesday of each month in the kindergarten room at the Presbyterian Church from 10am to 12pm.

Discussions cover the process from pregnancy to breastfeeding to motherhood and establishing feeding. They cover challenges and difficulties that mums may experience and how they can overcome them, and they go right through to talk about weaning and nutrition.

Anyone is able to attend the groups, breastfeeding or pregnant mums and a support person and toddlers and preschoolers are welcome.

The group is free to attend.

There are now three La Leche League leaders in Te Awamutu with a new addition to the group being Erica Lourie, she works alongside Aisling and Sandie Fransen.

They are available seven days a week to ensure that mums get the support they need.

To sign up for Te Awamutu's virtual Big Latch On event visit https://events.humanitix.com/te-awamutu-big-latch-on?fbclid=IwAR2zrhIL_2htDFktIIxeSeavINIfYNhrsZst42b7HxP47M9L0uhJ5W4wczQ.

To find out more about La Leche League Te Awamutu visit their Facebook page or www.lalecheleague.org.nz.