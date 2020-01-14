Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle Podcast. It's a weekly wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

The week we discuss the fortune Whanganui spends on the pokies.

In fact, the amount of money that went through pokies in Whanganui during a three-month period last year has been recorded as the second highest amount for the decade.

On the more positive side is Briar Williams (nee Novis) who one year on from miracle stem cell treatement in Moscow is now active and very much on the mend.

A new 82-property subdivision is being planned for central Marton.

Then there's the cool story of a Whanganui fashion business helping out the animal victims of Australia's bush fires in a unique way.

Newsroom editor and Zaryd Wilson and multimedia journalist Lucy Drake host this week's episode.

Kelvin and Briar Williams celebrated their wedding day in October, a day that also marked one year since Briar's treatment for multiple sclerosis. Photo / Supplied

