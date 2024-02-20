Diane Gaskin with Kashami Shehaab during the costume class. Photo / Caitilin Linkhorn, Unicorn Images Photography

The 2024 Equilume New Zealand National Arabian Championships and North Island Arabian Championships were in South Taranaki over the weekend.

The national championships come to the North Island every second year. Taranaki Arabian Horse Club member Nikki Klemra says the Arabian horse is one of the oldest breeds of horse.

“It is considered to be one of the first domesticated breeds of horse and is recognised as being over 5000 years old. They are renowned for their intelligence, loyalty and kindness. They are most identifiable by their finely chiselled head, dished face, arching neck, short back and high tail carriage.”

Nikki Klemra with PE Black Tie. Photo / Caitilin Linkhorn, Unicorn Images Photography

She says there are two types of Arabian horses - purebred and cross.

“The cross Arabians are called Derivative Arabians. They can be crossed with any other breed but they must still have at least 12.5 per cent Arabian blood to be able to be shown as a Derivative Arabian.”

Paige Cave with SS Remus. Photo / Caitilin Linkhorn, Unicorn Images Photography

This year’s show had classes for Purebred Arabians and Derivative Arabians - Led and Ridden Championship, which included Breed classes, Amateur classes, Youth Classes, Dressage, Arabian Costume and Cowboy Challenge - with the Arabian Costume class always being a highlight of the weekend.

Nancy Wall from Australia judged the North Island Championships and Leslie Connor from America judged the New Zealand National Show. They thoroughly enjoyed themselves visiting beautiful Taranaki.

Bella Vujcich with Farrah Lea. Photo / Caitilin Linkhorn, Unicorn Images Photography

Nikki says with competitors, spectators and officials coming from all over the country, the Taranaki club had the highest number of entries for many years which is great for the industry going forward.

“It was a truly special weekend showcasing some of the best Arabians in New Zealand.”