The season has come to an end for club hockey in Taranaki.

The Stratford Club has once again played some amazing games, proving to the province that they are up there amongst the best. Every team had new faces come into the team, proud to put on the red and black shirt.

On Friday night, the Stratford premier women's team played against New Plymouth Old Boys, running for third position.

Lots of defence and attacking opportunities were displayed throughout the game as Stratford targeted their dominating players.

Stratford scored quickly in the first half, but Old Boys knew better and managed to score two themselves.

Stratford came back and evened up the score line, but not long after Old Boys snuck another one in to come out the winners 3-2.

Next it was the Stratford premier men's turn to capture a win against Hāwera men.

Stratford came out hot and ready for action as they put Hāwera on the back foot quickly.

Jayden Roodbeen scored nicely off a penalty corner to go one up. Next Jessie Whitehead slid another one in off a penalty corner to go two up.

Hāwera looked a little lost when Whitehead put in a beautiful field to take Stratford to 3-0.

Noah Adams-West stood up to the task and took on three Hawera men and beat them all to sneak another one in.

Brock Engelen had a go and made the most of it, going up 5-0.

Hāwera put the pressure on in the last five minutes to score, but not giving up Stratford managed to score again through Curtis Boyde, to take the convincing win 6-1, to finish up in third place.

On Saturday, the Stratford women's B team played Te Kiri Women for third position in the Taranaki Championship women's grade.

These two teams always put up a good fight and that day they both had the same plan in mind.

The ball travelled end to end with great attack though the midfield, but Te Kiri came out the winner on the day 3-1 where it could have been anyone's game. Final position fourth for the Stratford ladies.

Stratford Broadway climbed their way up the ladder during the season to play in the Taranaki Championship men's grade final.

They come up against Masters, who they haven't lost to this season.

This year Broadway was made up of some very young men, who with grit and termination, along with the experienced players, played their hearts out.

The game started like any final where the ball was tossed from end to end, side to side, with each team having scoring opportunities.

Broadway seemed more determined to control the ball after halftime and this paid off as they took the win off Masters 2-0 to come home as the Taranaki Championship men's grade winners.

On Saturday, August 15, there are North vs South games in Stratford.