The McDonald Real Estate Stratford senior sides enjoyed their weekend matches with the other teams on a break for the school holidays.

The McDonald Real Estate division one team had a competitive match away to neighbouring Kaponga, with the score locked nil-all at halftime.

Shortly after the break, Stratford conceded in open play following a failed offside trap. Goalkeeper Paul Digby showed plenty of class in a double save to deny the taker twice in the same action, keeping Stratford in the game.

Later in the match, Digby faced a second penalty but could not repeat his heroics. The final score was 2-nil to Kaponga with the man of the match award going to Stephan Tunbridge in his first appearance against his former club.

The division two team travelled to face Inglewood. Inglewood started well, being 2-nil up early in the match.

Against Inglewood's quality and experience, the Stratford side struggling to find its mojo throughout the match and Inglewood added a further six goals in the second half to make the final score 8-0. Man of the match was Brody Savage, who worked hard the entire game.

The Tungsten Legal Women travelled to take on Waitara. In a traditionally tough fixture, the game ended in a 7-0 loss but plenty of positives can be taken from the manner that Stratford played. Player of the match went to Karlyne Gurney.

Next weekend all Senior teams play at home and Junior/Youth football resumes.