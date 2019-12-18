The Midhirst Tennis Club had a fun day of tennis last week.

After finishing the competition round, the Midhirst one and Midhirst two tennis teams invited members of the other section's two teams to the club.

The teams played friendly games of tennis and had a shared lunch.

Midhirst three travelled to New Plymouth to play the top two teams in section four.

The games were close, however Midhirst three lost their first match of the season 4-2. Lianne Short was player of the day for winning two games and narrowly missing her third game in a tie break.