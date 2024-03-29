The Barden Party are performing two free shows in the Stratford for the upcoming Shakespeare festival in April. Photo / Rayleen Slegers

A national theatre troupe is returning to Stratford-upon-Pātea this month.

Nelson-based group The Barden Party will be in town for the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, which celebrates Shakespeare’s birth month and recognises the connections the town has to the playwright.

The group’s artistic director Laura Irish says the team is looking forward to being back in Stratford.

“We love the passion of the organisers. It’s exciting to have a place to connect over Shakespeare in New Zealand once a year and meet with people who love the bard as much as us.”

The Barden Party is a group of seven, with the actors hailing from across the country and further afield. Laura, originally from Chicago, Illinois, will be joined by Ollie Howlett from Hawke’s Bay, Sam McIlroy and Mackenzie Gardner from Nelson, Wiremu Tuhiwai from Wellington and Caleb James and Matt Bruce from Auckland.

Laura says she is happy to be a part of the award-winning group.

“We all love Shakespeare’s humour, the language, his rich characters and the freedom to tell these exceptional stories while making them relevant to modern audiences by adding in our little bit of Barden Party magic.”

Last year the group rocked Stratford’s King Edward Park, Te Popo Gardens and Kaponga’s Hollard Garden with their retelling of Much Ado About Nothing.

This year, the award-winning group will hold two Shakespeare in the Park performances. The group will perform Romeo and Juliet. Laura says their version of the play is different than might be expected.

“This version of Romeo and Juliet will surprise you. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll dance the night away. You’ll feel like you’re a part of the story. And the casting choices will delight you.”

Co-director Ollie Howlett says their performance will feature classic New Zealand and Australian music.

“The show also has more joy, fun and silliness than usual but also the sadness you’d expect. There isn’t another version of Romeo and Juliet like it. It has incredibly raucous highs and deeply emotional lows.”

Laura says providing communities with free performances is important.

“We firmly believe art is for everyone and operate that way as much as possible, making our shows accessible financially without bankrupting ourselves. While we are getting paid for the shows, they are being offered for free to the community which is quite special.”

The Details:

What: Shakespeare in the Park

When: Saturday, April 6 at 1pm, King Edward Park, Stratford. Sunday, April 8 at 1pm, Te Popo Gardens, 24/636 Stanley Road, Stratford

Cost: Free















